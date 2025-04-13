Left Menu

Stars Dazzle at Coachella: Music, Mayhem, and Legal Drama

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2025 saw electrifying performances from stars like Dove Cameron and Lady Gaga, while DJ Alok expressed concerns over U.S. visa issues for international artists. Meanwhile, legal developments surround Sean 'Diddy' Combs ahead of his upcoming trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 18:31 IST
Stars Dazzle at Coachella: Music, Mayhem, and Legal Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The vibrant atmosphere of Coachella 2025 was lit up by electrifying performances and thrilling news developments. Rising star Dove Cameron kicked off the event at the Nylon Desert House with her hit 'Too Much'.

Excitement builds for the return of 'The Last of Us' as actress Bella Ramsey teases an action-packed second season. Meanwhile, Brazilian DJ Alok expressed concerns about changes in U.S. visa policies for international artists, highlighting ongoing challenges.

In other news, Sean 'Diddy' Combs is preparing for his impending trial, with his legal team probing potential jurors on their views about sex trafficking. Coachella also welcomed an explosive return from Lady Gaga, who brought her signature energy to the festival crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025