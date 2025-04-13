Stars Dazzle at Coachella: Music, Mayhem, and Legal Drama

The vibrant atmosphere of Coachella 2025 was lit up by electrifying performances and thrilling news developments. Rising star Dove Cameron kicked off the event at the Nylon Desert House with her hit 'Too Much'.

Excitement builds for the return of 'The Last of Us' as actress Bella Ramsey teases an action-packed second season. Meanwhile, Brazilian DJ Alok expressed concerns about changes in U.S. visa policies for international artists, highlighting ongoing challenges.

In other news, Sean 'Diddy' Combs is preparing for his impending trial, with his legal team probing potential jurors on their views about sex trafficking. Coachella also welcomed an explosive return from Lady Gaga, who brought her signature energy to the festival crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)