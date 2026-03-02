Left Menu

Cultural Symphony: A Return of the Prestigious Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival

The Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival will return to Delhi on March 6, 2026, continuing its decades-long tradition of showcasing Indian classical music. Founded in 1947, the festival is a significant event celebrating the legacy of India's musical maestros, featuring both seasoned and emerging artists.

The Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival is set to make its grand return to the national capital on March 6, continuing its prestigious legacy at the Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Open Air Arena. Founded in 1947 by cultural visionary Sumitra Charat Ram, this celebrated festival of Indian classical music reflects over seven decades of artistic excellence and integrity.

Featuring a stellar line-up that includes both revered maestros and promising new talents, the 2026 edition promises to be a cultural convergence like never before. According to Gauri Keeling, vice-chairperson of the Shriram Bhartiya Kala Kendra, the festival now attracts an international audience eager to experience the genuine allure of India's musical heritage.

This year's roster highlights performances by artists such as Ramana Balachandhran and Siddhartha Belmannu, concluding with an evening of mesmerizing music by the likes of Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan and Pt Anindo Chatterjee. The festival will close on March 8, providing an unforgettable taste of India's cultural richness.

