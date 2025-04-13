Left Menu

Baisakhi: A Celebration of Harvest, Courage, and Sikh Legacy

Baisakhi festivities were observed in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, with prayers offered at gurdwaras. The festival commemorates the foundation of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699, symbolizing courage and liberation. It's also a time for celebrating the harvest season's onset.

Updated: 13-04-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 19:00 IST
Baisakhi: A Celebration of Harvest, Courage, and Sikh Legacy
Devotees across Punjab, Haryana, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh observed the Baisakhi festival by offering prayers at gurdwaras. The event, integral to Sikh history, sees scores paying their respects at iconic sites like the Golden Temple and Sri Kesgarh Sahib.

Baisakhi, the foundation day of the Khalsa Panth established by the 10th Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh, also marks the advent of the harvest season. Celebrated on the creation anniversary of the Khalsa in 1699, it honors the courage, sacrifice, and fight against Mughal oppression.

Extending greetings, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasized Baisakhi's multifaceted significance. The festival marks the rewarding season for farmers and a pivotal moment in Sikh history. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini underscored the event's legacy, announcing cultural initiatives connecting with Sikh history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

