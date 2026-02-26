Controversy Strikes Golden Temple: Head Granthi Retired Amid Allegations

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has announced the retirement of Giani Raghbir Singh, the head granthi of the Golden Temple, following his failure to substantiate allegations of corruption within the committee.

Despite being given a 72-hour window to provide evidence, Singh could not support his claims, prompting the SGPC's executive committee to hold a meeting to deliberate on the issue. SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami emphasized that Singh's public statements not only breached service regulations but also disrespected the sanctity of his position.

Dhami countered Singh's allegations by highlighting substantial acquisitions and financial improvements under his leadership, with properties purchased worth Rs 111 crore, and an increase in gurdwaras' budgets and deposits, dismissing any false narratives around the sale of SGPC assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)