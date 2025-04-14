Star-Studded Performances Light Up Coachella Stage

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicked off with a flurry of performances from top artists like Dove Cameron and Lady Gaga. Cameron enthralled the audience with her debut of 'Too Much' during the Nylon House afterparty, marking a vibrant start to the festival.

Brazilian DJ Alok, despite mesmerizing the audience with his beats, voiced growing concerns over visa issues for international performers. He emphasized the challenges faced by artists while trying to secure visas to perform in the United States, an issue affecting many in the entertainment industry.

Amid the spotlight, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal challenges continue as his trial looms closer. The hip-hop mogul is facing serious allegations, prompting his lawyers to query potential jurors about their views on sensitive issues. Meanwhile, Coachella celebrated sets from artists like Charli XCX and surprise appearances from Billie Eilish and Lorde.

(With inputs from agencies.)