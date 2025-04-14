Left Menu

Tira Exclusively Launches Inde Wild and Foxtale Lip Collections

Tira partners with Inde Wild and Foxtale for exclusive lip care launches, promoting Indian innovation. Inde Wild offers a coffee-brown lip tint, while Foxtale introduces a coral-hued lip mask. Both products, now exclusive to Tira, aim to deliver hydration and vibrant color through science-backed formulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 12:06 IST
Inde Wild and Foxtale (Image Source: Tira). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tira, the beauty arm of Reliance Retail, has become the exclusive retail partner for new lip care products from India's esteemed beauty brands, Inde Wild and Foxtale. This collaboration aligns with Tira's mission to highlight Indian innovation by offering impressive, science-driven beauty products through its extensive omnichannel network.

Inde Wild presents its Dewy Lip Treatment, 'Caffeine Addict,' a coffee-brown tint inspired by a passion for coffee. Formulated with hydrating ingredients like peptides and hyaluronic acid, it promises deep moisturization and a striking color, with both sheer and bold options available. It also claims to boost lip moisture significantly for up to eight hours.

Meanwhile, Foxtale's Lip Sleeping Mask is designed to transform dry, cracked lips overnight. This lightweight mask features moisture pearls that smooth cracks and restore hydration, with ingredients like Maracuja Oil and Vitamin E enhancing the lip's overall health. Both products are now exclusively available at Tira.

(With inputs from agencies.)

