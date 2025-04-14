Left Menu

Jaideep Ahlawat: From Serious Actor to Dancing Sensation in 'Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins'

Jaideep Ahlawat, known for serious roles, surprises fans with dance moves in 'Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins'. Despite speculations of AI involvement, Ahlawat credits choreographers and childhood experiences for his skills. The heist film, starring Saif Ali Khan, debuts on Netflix April 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, renowned for his serious roles, is capturing headlines with his unexpected dance moves in the anticipated film, 'Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins'. Venturing into new territory, Ahlawat's performance is turning heads and redefining his artistic image.

During the trailer launch, Ahlawat humorously dismissed rumors of AI-generated choreography, explaining that his dance skills are rooted in childhood experiences. Growing up in Haryana, he often danced in wedding processions, which honed his natural talent, now unleashed on screen with the guidance of choreographers Piyush and Shazia.

Producer Siddharth Anand clarified budget constraints prevented AI use, underscoring Ahlawat's authentic performance. Co-star Nikita Dutta expressed excitement over witnessing Ahlawat's dance debut firsthand. 'Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins', a gripping heist narrative featuring Saif Ali Khan as a jewel thief, premieres on Netflix April 25.

