Left Menu

Drift into the Future: BMW M Drift Academy Arrives in India

The BMW M Drift Academy, a unique performance training platform, launches in India. Featuring drifting techniques under BMW certified instructors' guidance, the academy combines hands-on experience with theoretical learning. The BMW M After Party accompanies the event with music, cuisine, and performances by The Yellow Diary, Karan Kanchan, and Prithvi B2B SMG.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 11:53 IST
Drift into the Future: BMW M Drift Academy Arrives in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, April 15, 2025 - In a move that sends a thrilling wave through India's automotive community, BMW Group India introduces the BMW M Drift Academy. The highly anticipated event aims to equip car enthusiasts with the art of drifting in BMW M cars under expert guidance.

Spearheaded by BMW certified instructors, this exclusive performance training program is designed to enhance driving skills through a blend of theoretical instruction and practical application, ensuring safety and a high-octane experience for all participants.

The event will also feature the BMW M After Party, an energetic celebration melding automotive culture with music and gastronomy. Highlights include live performances by The Yellow Diary, Karan Kanchan, and Prithvi B2B SMG, ensuring an electrifying atmosphere for attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025