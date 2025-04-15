Drift into the Future: BMW M Drift Academy Arrives in India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, April 15, 2025 - In a move that sends a thrilling wave through India's automotive community, BMW Group India introduces the BMW M Drift Academy. The highly anticipated event aims to equip car enthusiasts with the art of drifting in BMW M cars under expert guidance.

Spearheaded by BMW certified instructors, this exclusive performance training program is designed to enhance driving skills through a blend of theoretical instruction and practical application, ensuring safety and a high-octane experience for all participants.

The event will also feature the BMW M After Party, an energetic celebration melding automotive culture with music and gastronomy. Highlights include live performances by The Yellow Diary, Karan Kanchan, and Prithvi B2B SMG, ensuring an electrifying atmosphere for attendees.

