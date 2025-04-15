Left Menu

Electric Roasted Sea Bass: Baise's Meteorological Marvel

At the 2025 Calendar Photography Contest by the WMO, a photograph titled 'Electric Roasted Sea Bass' captured in Baise City, China, was selected for the WMO 2025 Meteorological Calendar. The image highlights Baise's commitment to ecological progress, with improvements in water and air quality attracting rare wildlife.

Baise | Updated: 15-04-2025 12:08 IST
In a stunning achievement, a photograph titled 'Electric Roasted Sea Bass' from China's Baise City has been selected for the World Meteorological Organization's 2025 Meteorological Calendar, standing out among global entries in the prestigious contest.

Captured by local photographer Liang Ke, the image vividly depicts nighttime lightning over Baise, displaying the city's blend of nature and urban vibrancy. This visual representation of Baise's unique atmospheric phenomena has garnered international attention, showcasing the city's commitment to ecological balance.

Baise has made significant strides in ecological modernization, boasting high water and air quality standards, which have encouraged the return of rare wildlife. Experts suggest leveraging these ecological successes to enhance the city's economic potential, especially in health and medicinal industries.

