Chris Columbus Reflects on Trump Cameo in 'Home Alone 2'

Director Chris Columbus has opened up about his decision to include a cameo by Donald Trump in the 1992 film 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York'. While Columbus expressed a desire to remove the seven-second appearance, he voiced concerns about potential deportation under the Trump administration. The director described the cameo as a 'curse' and an 'albatross' he'd prefer to erase.

Columbus, who is of Italian descent, joked that cutting the scene might render him unfit to reside in the United States, risking his deportation back to Italy. Highlighting the backstory, Columbus explained that Trump allowed filming in The Plaza Hotel in exchange for his brief on-screen role.

During early screenings of the film, audiences surprisingly cheered at Trump's appearance, prompting Columbus to retain the scene. He refutes Trump's claim that he was begged for inclusion, emphasizing the focus was on acquiring the desired filming location. The film, a sequel to the original, follows McCallister's misadventures in New York while his family is in Florida, along with the resurfacing of the infamous Wet Bandits.

(With inputs from agencies.)