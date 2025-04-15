Left Menu

Chris Columbus Reflects on Trump Cameo in 'Home Alone 2'

Director Chris Columbus expresses regret over including Donald Trump's cameo in 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York'. He mentioned wanting to cut the scene but feared repercussions. Columbus revealed Trump agreed to the Plaza Hotel's filming in exchange for the appearance, noting audience reactions during screenings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 23:12 IST
Chris Columbus Reflects on Trump Cameo in 'Home Alone 2'
Chris Columbus (Image source/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Director Chris Columbus has opened up about his decision to include a cameo by Donald Trump in the 1992 film 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York'. While Columbus expressed a desire to remove the seven-second appearance, he voiced concerns about potential deportation under the Trump administration. The director described the cameo as a 'curse' and an 'albatross' he'd prefer to erase.

Columbus, who is of Italian descent, joked that cutting the scene might render him unfit to reside in the United States, risking his deportation back to Italy. Highlighting the backstory, Columbus explained that Trump allowed filming in The Plaza Hotel in exchange for his brief on-screen role.

During early screenings of the film, audiences surprisingly cheered at Trump's appearance, prompting Columbus to retain the scene. He refutes Trump's claim that he was begged for inclusion, emphasizing the focus was on acquiring the desired filming location. The film, a sequel to the original, follows McCallister's misadventures in New York while his family is in Florida, along with the resurfacing of the infamous Wet Bandits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025