From Fashion to Space: Highlights of the Entertainment World
The latest entertainment updates include Dior's fall fashion show in Kyoto, J-pop star Kenshin Kamimura's legal battle, Brazilian DJ Alok's performance at Coachella, Katy Perry's all-female space trip, Blackpink's solo acts, and high-profile trials involving Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Harvey Weinstein. Additionally, Michael B. Jordan discusses his dual roles in 'Sinners.'
Dior's creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, presented a minimalist fall fashion collection in Kyoto's historic Toji Temple, emphasizing loose silhouettes and sober hues.
J-pop idol Kenshin Kamimura, formerly of ONE N' ONLY, pleaded not guilty to indecent assault charges in Hong Kong, leading to his dismissal from Stardust Promotion.
Brazilian DJ Alok delighted audiences at Coachella amid ongoing visa challenges for international performers, while Katy Perry made history with an all-female space mission via Blue Origin.
