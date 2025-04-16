Left Menu

From Fashion to Space: Highlights of the Entertainment World

The latest entertainment updates include Dior's fall fashion show in Kyoto, J-pop star Kenshin Kamimura's legal battle, Brazilian DJ Alok's performance at Coachella, Katy Perry's all-female space trip, Blackpink's solo acts, and high-profile trials involving Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Harvey Weinstein. Additionally, Michael B. Jordan discusses his dual roles in 'Sinners.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 02:26 IST
From Fashion to Space: Highlights of the Entertainment World
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dior's creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, presented a minimalist fall fashion collection in Kyoto's historic Toji Temple, emphasizing loose silhouettes and sober hues.

J-pop idol Kenshin Kamimura, formerly of ONE N' ONLY, pleaded not guilty to indecent assault charges in Hong Kong, leading to his dismissal from Stardust Promotion.

Brazilian DJ Alok delighted audiences at Coachella amid ongoing visa challenges for international performers, while Katy Perry made history with an all-female space mission via Blue Origin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025