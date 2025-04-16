Weinstein Retrial Begins: A Pivotal #MeToo Moment

On Tuesday, jury selection commenced in Harvey Weinstein's retrial on rape and sexual assault charges in Manhattan, prompting renewed scrutiny on the former movie mogul. Facing charges stemming from alleged incidents in 2006 and 2013, Weinstein, who has pleaded not guilty, remains a pivotal figure in the #MeToo dialogue.

Weinstein, 73, appeared in court in a wheelchair due to various health problems, maintaining a composed demeanor as he communicated with his legal team. The trial proceedings, led by Superior Court Justice Curtis Farber, entail a comprehensive jury selection process from a Manhattan resident pool, with the trial anticipated to span six weeks.

The retrial follows the overturning of Weinstein's 2020 conviction, a key moment for #MeToo, as allegations by over 100 women have accused him of predatory behavior. This case will test society's evolving understanding of sexual assault, power dynamics, and survivor narratives as articulated by attorney Lindsay Goldbrum.

