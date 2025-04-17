Sattva Sukun Lifecare Embarks on ₹49.50 Crore Rights Issue for Expansion

Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited, a leader in aroma and home decor manufacturing, has announced plans to raise ₹49.50 Crore through a rights issue. The Bombay Stock Exchange granted in-principle approval on March 27 for this initiative.

The capital raised will be utilized to fulfill the company's working capital needs, support business expansion, and invest in existing and potential subsidiaries. If necessary, the funds could also assist in forming or acquiring new subsidiary companies for diversification purposes.

Mit Brahmbhatt, Managing Director of Sattva Sukun, emphasized the strategic importance of the funding, which comes amid strong demand for their premium products. The company reported significant revenue and profit growth, indicating operational efficiency and commitment to excellence.

