Sattva Sukun Lifecare Embarks on ₹49.50 Crore Rights Issue for Expansion

Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited is launching a ₹49.50 Crore rights issue to bolster working capital, expand business, and invest in subsidiaries. Approved by BSE on March 27, the funds support innovations and market growth. The firm's financial performance shows robust gains in revenue and net profit, driving future strategic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 14:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited, a leader in aroma and home decor manufacturing, has announced plans to raise ₹49.50 Crore through a rights issue. The Bombay Stock Exchange granted in-principle approval on March 27 for this initiative.

The capital raised will be utilized to fulfill the company's working capital needs, support business expansion, and invest in existing and potential subsidiaries. If necessary, the funds could also assist in forming or acquiring new subsidiary companies for diversification purposes.

Mit Brahmbhatt, Managing Director of Sattva Sukun, emphasized the strategic importance of the funding, which comes amid strong demand for their premium products. The company reported significant revenue and profit growth, indicating operational efficiency and commitment to excellence.

