Rajnath Singh to Unveil Maharana Pratap's Statue in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra on Friday. Official sources have revealed that he will unveil the statue of the renowned Rajput warrior king, Maharana Pratap, in a significant event for the region.

Singh's itinerary includes arriving at Chikalthana airport at approximately 4:30 pm. From there, he will proceed to Cannought Place, CIDCO, where the statue unveiling is set for 5 pm. This marks a tribute to the legacy of Maharana Pratap, the 16th-century ruler of Mewar.

Additionally, Singh plans to engage with representatives from the defence industry at a local hotel by 6 pm. Following these engagements, he is expected to depart for Lucknow around 7 pm.

