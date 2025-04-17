Left Menu

Rajnath Singh to Unveil Maharana Pratap's Statue in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to visit Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra to unveil a statue of Maharana Pratap. Scheduled to arrive at Chikalthana airport, he will participate in the ceremony and meet with defence industry representatives before departing for Lucknow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 17-04-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 14:38 IST
Rajnath Singh to Unveil Maharana Pratap's Statue in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Rajnath Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra on Friday. Official sources have revealed that he will unveil the statue of the renowned Rajput warrior king, Maharana Pratap, in a significant event for the region.

Singh's itinerary includes arriving at Chikalthana airport at approximately 4:30 pm. From there, he will proceed to Cannought Place, CIDCO, where the statue unveiling is set for 5 pm. This marks a tribute to the legacy of Maharana Pratap, the 16th-century ruler of Mewar.

Additionally, Singh plans to engage with representatives from the defence industry at a local hotel by 6 pm. Following these engagements, he is expected to depart for Lucknow around 7 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025