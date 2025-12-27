NMMC Cracks Down on Pollution at CIDCO Housing Projects

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has taken decisive action against the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) for alleged breaches of pollution control regulations at its housing project sites.

Notices have been issued concerning CIDCO's collective housing project near Juinagar Railway Station, Sector 11, Sanpada, and another in Vashi's Sector 19, demanding immediate pollution control measures and a comprehensive report.

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for construction sites mandates curbing air and noise pollution. Municipal Commissioner Kailash Shinde has called for strict adherence to these protocols to ensure Navi Mumbai's air quality remains uncompromised.

