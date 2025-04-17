Tamil Nadu: A Surge in Tourism Fueling Economic Growth

Tamil Nadu's tourism sector has seen a remarkable upswing, attracting over 30.80 crore visitors in 2024, the state government revealed on Thursday. The 11.62 lakh foreign nationals among them highlight the area's global appeal.

A policy note tabled in the Assembly by Tourism Minister R Rajendran underscored the state's hospitality, rooted deeply in ancient traditions, as being instrumental in drawing both domestic and international tourists.

With a strategic focus on modernizing infrastructure at tourist hotspots with a Rs 100 crore investment, alongside new adventure activities in coastal districts, Tamil Nadu aims to solidify its position as a leading destination, thereby enhancing its economic prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)