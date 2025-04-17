Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: A Surge in Tourism Fueling Economic Growth

Tamil Nadu experienced a notable increase in tourism in 2024, welcoming over 30.80 crore tourists, including a significant number of foreigners. The state's blend of diverse geography, cultural heritage, and picturesque environments contributes to its status as a prime destination, which bolsters economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:07 IST
Tamil Nadu: A Surge in Tourism Fueling Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's tourism sector has seen a remarkable upswing, attracting over 30.80 crore visitors in 2024, the state government revealed on Thursday. The 11.62 lakh foreign nationals among them highlight the area's global appeal.

A policy note tabled in the Assembly by Tourism Minister R Rajendran underscored the state's hospitality, rooted deeply in ancient traditions, as being instrumental in drawing both domestic and international tourists.

With a strategic focus on modernizing infrastructure at tourist hotspots with a Rs 100 crore investment, alongside new adventure activities in coastal districts, Tamil Nadu aims to solidify its position as a leading destination, thereby enhancing its economic prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025