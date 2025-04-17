Assam's Path to Progress: Over Rs 100 Crore Boost for Karbi Anglong

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled a series of development projects in Karbi Anglong, valued at over Rs 100 crore, on Thursday.

The initiatives are expected to drive significant progress in the region, which has historically been troubled by insurgency.

These projects include major connectivity enhancements, education sector improvements, and healthcare advancements.

Sarma also distributed preschool kits to Anganwadi Centres to foster a positive learning environment.

Additionally, he addressed Anganwadi workers' demands, promising better remuneration starting October 1 and one-time grants.

Sarma highlighted the state's plans for medical and engineering colleges, a Sainik School, and a cancer hospital, emphasizing the need for skilled human resources.

In Diphu, he engaged with ex-cadres of armed groups from the 2021 Memorandum of Settlement, reiterating the government's commitment to their rehabilitation and regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)