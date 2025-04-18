Ryan Gosling to Star in New 'Star Wars' Film 'Starfighter'

Oscar-nominated actor Ryan Gosling is set to star in 'Star Wars: Starfighter,' a new addition to the iconic franchise announced by Walt Disney's Lucasfilm. The film is scheduled for a May 2027 release.

Shawn Levy, renowned for directing Marvel and Netflix hits, will take the helm for this all-new adventure. The narrative is set five years post-'The Rise of Skywalker,' exploring uncharted timelines with fresh characters.

Gosling, celebrated for his roles in films like 'Barbie,' joins a franchise that's grossed over $5.1 billion globally since its inception by George Lucas in 1977.

(With inputs from agencies.)