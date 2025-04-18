Anurag Kashyap: Busier Than Ever with Five Upcoming Projects

Renowned director Anurag Kashyap has clarified to his critics that despite rumors of frustration and relocation, he remains as committed to filmmaking as ever. Kashyap has been vocal about his work schedule, emphasizing that he is busier than Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, with five film projects slated for release.

The filmmaker, who recently announced his move from Mumbai to a South Indian city, addressed rumors on social media platform X. He pointed out that this relocation is purely geographical and does not signal an end to his filmmaking career. Kashyap remarked on his bustling schedule, even claiming that he has to turn down three projects per day.

Kashyap's latest work, "Kennedy" (2023), premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and is yet to hit the screens. He also has a notable role in the upcoming film "Maharaja" (2024), alongside Vijay Sethupathi. With these and other projects lined up, Kashyap's commitment to cinema is unshaken.

