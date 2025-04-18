Rohit Sharma: From Wankhede Outsider to Stand Namesake

In a heartfelt reflection, India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, shared his incredible journey from being an eager young player, standing outside Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, to having a stand named in his honor at the very venue. This recognition, announced by the Mumbai Cricket Association, comes alongside legendary figures Ajit Wadekar and Sharad Pawar.

Recalling the early 2000s, Rohit spoke candidly about his days finishing U-14 and U-16 training and heading to Wankhede just to catch a glimpse of Ranji Trophy stars. The journey from those humble beginnings to leading India to victory in major international tournaments is a testament to his dedication and Mumbai's rich cricket culture.

Mumbai cricket, renowned for its professional approach, has produced a remarkable number of international players. Sharma highlighted this legacy and the competitive nature of Mumbai cricket, which has clinched the Ranji Trophy 42 times, cementing its dominance. This honor, he acknowledges, is not merely about personal achievement but a tribute to Mumbai cricket's enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)