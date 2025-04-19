Left Menu

Malayalam Star Shine Tom Chacko Released on Bail Amidst Drug Use Allegations

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko was arrested and later released on bail after being accused of drug use and inappropriate behavior. Actress Vincy Aloshious filed a complaint against Chacko amidst rising concerns over abuse in Kerala's film industry. Criticism has been directed at the government for its silence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:09 IST
Malayalam Star Shine Tom Chacko Released on Bail Amidst Drug Use Allegations
Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko released on bail (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, who found himself in hot water following an arrest for alleged drug use, has been released on bail. Chacko's legal troubles stem from an incident where he attempted to evade authorities during a drug raid at a Kochi hotel room, prompting police to issue a summons.

Appearing with his lawyers at the Ernakulam North Police Station, Chacko faced questions about his attempt to flee. Meanwhile, BJP leader Nivedita Subramanian criticized the Kerala government for its apparent inaction on increasing abuse cases within the state's film industry, spurred by actress Vincy Aloshious's accusations.

Aloshious accused Chacko of inappropriate behavior and drug abuse on set, sparking further debate on the industry's handling of such issues. Despite these allegations, the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce is now investigating, while the government faces mounting criticism for its silence on similar past issues raised by women in cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025