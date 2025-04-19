Malayalam Star Shine Tom Chacko Released on Bail Amidst Drug Use Allegations

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, who found himself in hot water following an arrest for alleged drug use, has been released on bail. Chacko's legal troubles stem from an incident where he attempted to evade authorities during a drug raid at a Kochi hotel room, prompting police to issue a summons.

Appearing with his lawyers at the Ernakulam North Police Station, Chacko faced questions about his attempt to flee. Meanwhile, BJP leader Nivedita Subramanian criticized the Kerala government for its apparent inaction on increasing abuse cases within the state's film industry, spurred by actress Vincy Aloshious's accusations.

Aloshious accused Chacko of inappropriate behavior and drug abuse on set, sparking further debate on the industry's handling of such issues. Despite these allegations, the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce is now investigating, while the government faces mounting criticism for its silence on similar past issues raised by women in cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)