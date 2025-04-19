Unveiling TAB Terra Casa: Blending Luxury with Eco-Sustainability

The TAB Terra Casa luxury real estate project was officially inaugurated on April 18, 2025, at the JW Marriott in Pune. Initiated by the Tejas Arun Bahirat Patil Group in association with FashionTV, the event featured Bollywood celebrity Soha Ali Khan and FashionTV MD Kashiff Khan.

The launch attracted prominent figures including industrialists, artists, and environmentalists, symbolizing a fusion of luxury, eco-consciousness, and innovative design. Known for its eco-friendly and avant-garde architectural concepts, the project aims to offer unparalleled luxury while committing to sustainability.

Located near Pune, the project features NA-sanctioned villa plots designed with respect to Vastu Shastra and sustainability, aligning modern luxury with traditional values. It represents a vision of eco-friendly living, set to attract high-end buyers in scenic locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)