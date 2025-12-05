Left Menu

Pune Airport Struggles Amid Flight Cancellations: A Coordinated Response

Pune Airport has increased staff and coordination efforts to handle passenger movement during widespread flight cancellations. The disruptions, primarily involving IndiGo flights, led to congestion and operational challenges. Authorities are working closely with airlines and service partners to manage the situation and seek resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-12-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 15:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Pune Airport announced on Friday that additional manpower has been deployed and coordination among departments has been tightened in response to widespread airline cancellations affecting passenger movement. This comes amid significant operational disruptions causing large-scale IndiGo flight cancellations.

Between midnight and 8 am, 16 IndiGo arrival and 16 departure flights were scrapped, with a Nagpur-Pune flight diverted to Hyderabad due to Flight Duty Time Limitations. Other airlines' operations remained unaffected. Congestion at parking bays continued as several IndiGo aircraft stayed parked, pending operating crew, which led to sequential delays.

Airport teams are fully mobilized, coordinating with airlines, ground handling agencies, Air Traffic Control, and terminal service partners to manage congestion. In a social media statement, IndiGo confirmed the highest number of cancellations, aiming for system improvements by tomorrow. The airline assures that cancellations are planned for operational easing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

