Behind the Scenes: Transparency and Justice in 'Soothravakyam'

The team of the Malayalam film 'Soothravakyam' supports inquiries into a misconduct complaint filed by actress Vincy Aloshious against co-actor Shine Tom Chacko. Amidst speculation, producer Srikanth Kandragula advocates for justice and transparency while debunking claims of the controversy being a marketing strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-04-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 22:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the team behind the anticipated Malayalam film 'Soothravakyam' has expressed its unequivocal support for ongoing investigations into allegations of misconduct on set. Actress Vincy Aloshious has accused co-actor Shine Tom Chacko of inappropriate behavior, prompting the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and the Film Chamber to examine the matter.

Producer Srikanth Kandragula, a vocal advocate for fairness, has emphasized the need for transparency, highlighting that a meeting is scheduled for April 21 to delve deeper into the allegations. Notably, Kandragula dismissed rumors and insisted that using such a sensitive issue as a marketing tactic is out of the question.

The controversy threatens to overshadow the dedication of over 300 artists involved in 'Soothravakyam,' and while Kandragula expressed frustration over this, he reiterated the film's commitment to seeking justice for all affected individuals. As the film awaits a release date, discussions promise to be inclusive, encompassing anyone who experienced misconduct on set.

(With inputs from agencies.)

