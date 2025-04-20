Left Menu

Maharashtra's Marathi Cinema Shines at Cannes

Four Marathi films from Maharashtra have been selected to be showcased at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The selected films include 'Sthal', 'Snow Flower', 'Khalid Ka Shivaji', and 'Juna Furniture'. These films highlight themes like arranged marriage, cultural connections, identity, and challenges of ageing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 13:52 IST
Maharashtra's Marathi Cinema Shines at Cannes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar announced on Sunday that four Marathi films have achieved the prestigious recognition of being selected for the upcoming Cannes Film Festival in France next month. At a press conference, Shelar emphasized the selections were endorsed by a panel of experts led by the Maharashtra Film, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation.

The selected films include 'Sthal', 'Snow Flower', and 'Khalid Ka Shivaji', with 'Juna Furniture' earning a special screening slot. According to Shelar, the corporation has been actively promoting Marathi films at the Cannes film market since 2016 to enhance their global visibility and connect with international audiences.

'Sthal' delves into arranged marriage traditions in rural India, addressing themes of patriarchy and social perceptions. 'Snow Flower', directed by Gajendra Ahire, explores the intersection of Russian and Konkan cultures. 'Khalid Ka Shivaji' tells the story of a young boy's quest for identity, while 'Juna Furniture' sheds light on the challenges of ageing. These diverse narratives underscore the cultural richness of Maharashtra's cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025