Maharashtra's Marathi Cinema Shines at Cannes

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar announced on Sunday that four Marathi films have achieved the prestigious recognition of being selected for the upcoming Cannes Film Festival in France next month. At a press conference, Shelar emphasized the selections were endorsed by a panel of experts led by the Maharashtra Film, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation.

The selected films include 'Sthal', 'Snow Flower', and 'Khalid Ka Shivaji', with 'Juna Furniture' earning a special screening slot. According to Shelar, the corporation has been actively promoting Marathi films at the Cannes film market since 2016 to enhance their global visibility and connect with international audiences.

'Sthal' delves into arranged marriage traditions in rural India, addressing themes of patriarchy and social perceptions. 'Snow Flower', directed by Gajendra Ahire, explores the intersection of Russian and Konkan cultures. 'Khalid Ka Shivaji' tells the story of a young boy's quest for identity, while 'Juna Furniture' sheds light on the challenges of ageing. These diverse narratives underscore the cultural richness of Maharashtra's cinema.

