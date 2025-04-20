Ethiopia's Easter: A Celebration of Sacrifice Amidst Strife
Ethiopians celebrated Easter, known as Fasika, with a renewed focus on sacrifice, love, and peace amid ongoing conflicts. The Easter services united Christians, providing a moment of faith-anchored reflection, following the recent peace deal in Tigray. Charity and community were central to this year's celebrations.
- Ethiopia
On Sunday, Ethiopians across the nation celebrated Easter with an emphasis on sacrifice, love, and peace, despite ongoing armed conflicts and social challenges.
Known locally as Fasika, Easter brought together Christians from all denominations, including the majority Orthodox, for commemorations reflecting deeper meaning amid the country's current turmoil.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed underscored patience and humility as essential for national healing, while services at Addis Ababa's Medhane Alem cathedral saw masses of devout worshippers honoring Christ's passion through acts of persistence and devotion.
