Dhanush's Musical Breakthrough: 'Kuberaa' Song Release

The much-awaited first track from 'Kuberaa', the upcoming film featuring Tamil superstar Dhanush, has been unveiled. The song, originally titled 'Poyivaa Nanba' in Tamil, has been released in Telugu and Hindi as well, showcasing Dhanush's vocal prowess alongside Nakash Aziz for the Hindi version.

Director Sekhar Kammula, in his statement, promised 'Music, Masti, and Magic' from the collaboration, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Producers Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao expressed their excitement over the project, emphasizing that the effort of over 1000 individuals has brought the film to life.

The film 'Kuberaa', with a stellar cast including Nagarjuna, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh, is set to be a cinematic extravaganza. Supported by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, it will hit theaters in five languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, on June 20.

