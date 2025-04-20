Juno the Corgi Triumphs at Scotland's Corgi Derby

Some of the fastest canines on four very short legs have raced for glory in Scotland's annual Corgi Derby.

The Musselburgh Racecourse Corgi Derby was first held in 2022 to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne. The late monarch was a devoted corgi fan who owned almost 30 of the breed over the decades, along with a few dorgis – a cross between corgi and dachshund. This year's event saw four-year-old Juno triumph over a 16-strong field of dashing canines, adorned in bright sweaters, over the 230-foot race on Saturday at the racecourse outside Edinburgh, overtaking last year's winner, Rodney, in the final stretch.

Juno's owners, Alisdair Tew and Fran Brandon, were thrilled to receive their rewards from tennis coach Judy Murray, mother of Scottish tennis icon Andy Murray. Tew indicated that despite minimal training this year, Juno's penchant for chasing seagulls on Portobello Beach kept her agile.

Queen Elizabeth's corgi legacy began in 1933 when her father, King George VI, introduced a Pembroke Welsh corgi named Dookie into the royal household. Known for their presence beside the Queen during official tours and even appearing in the 2012 London Olympics opening spoof film with James Bond, corgis were synonymous with the late monarch's reign until her death in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)