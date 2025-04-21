Left Menu

Vandalism Strikes Surrey Temple: A Community Saddened

A temple in Surrey, Canada, was vandalized with pro-Khalistan graffiti, sparking outrage among the community. The Shree Lakshmi Narayana Mandir was defaced in the early hours of April 19, 2025. Authorities have been notified, and a formal complaint has been registered as investigation proceeds.

Updated: 21-04-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 14:41 IST
Vandalism Strikes Surrey Temple: A Community Saddened
The Shree Lakshmi Narayana Mandir in Surrey, Canada, has fallen victim to a disturbing act of vandalism. In the early hours of April 19, 2025, the temple's entrance and pillars were defaced with graffiti supporting Khalistan, a secessionist movement.

The act, committed by two unidentified individuals, also involved the theft of a security camera, adding to the community's unease. The temple's management has expressed strong condemnation, labeling the act a hateful crime.

An official First Information Report (FIR) has been filed with Surrey Police, and the temple is working closely with authorities. The community calls on government leaders and the public to condemn this hate crime against a place of worship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

