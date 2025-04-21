Left Menu

Pope Francis: A Legacy of Simplicity, Advocacy, and Reform

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, became the first pope from the Americas and the Jesuit order. Known for his humility, he championed migrant rights, held a progressive stance on LGBTQ+ issues, and emphasized environmental care. His papacy faced challenges, including the clergy sexual abuse scandal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:05 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires in 1936, ascended to the papacy in 2013, marking a series of historic firsts. He was the first pope from the Americas and the Jesuit order, taking the name Francis after St. Francis of Assisi.

Renowned for his humility, he lived modestly in Vatican City. As pope, he fervently advocated for migrant rights, famously visiting Lampedusa in 2013, and took a progressive stance on LGBTQ+ issues, declaring in 2023 that 'Being homosexual is not a crime.'

Francis' environmental manifesto, 'Praised Be', pressed for global change to reduce exploitation and pollution. Despite his successes, his papacy struggled with clergy sexual abuse scandals, notably in Chile, and faced criticism from conservative elements within the Church.

