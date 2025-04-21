Left Menu

Papal Funeral Reforms: Streamlining Tradition

The death of a pope initiates a series of rituals leading up to the conclave for electing a successor. Pope Francis revised these rites, simplifying them to emphasize a pastoral role. Changes include different burial practices and were influenced by the burial of Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI.

The passing of a pope triggers a sequence of solemn rites before the conclave convenes to choose a successor. These rites, revised by Pope Francis, have been simplified to underline the pastoral role of the pope, moving away from the trappings of worldly power.

Key alterations include making the formal death declaration in a personal chapel, and forgoing the traditional triple-coffin burial for a simpler approach. These reforms follow the unique circumstances surrounding the funeral of Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI, the first retired pope in six centuries.

The revised ordinance, 'Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis,' codifies these changes, reflecting Francis' wishes and personal devotions, such as his preferred burial site at St. Mary Major Basilica, symbolizing deep Marian devotion.

