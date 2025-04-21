Left Menu

OTT's Renaissance: Streaming Giants Renew Fan Favorites

OTT platforms prioritize quality, renewing hits like 'The Last Of Us', 'Colin From Accounts', 'The Simpsons', 'Dexter', and 'Watson'. 'The Last Of Us' returns on April 2025 on HBO with stars Pascal and Ramsey. Meanwhile, 'Colin From Accounts' goes into Season 3, and Dexter revisits its classic roots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:49 IST
Dexter, The Last Of Us posters (Photo: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The landscape of OTT streaming platforms has undergone a significant transformation as content providers shift focus from quantity to quality. Audience feedback plays a crucial role in determining whether a show sees renewal or faces cancellation.

This trend is evidenced by recent announcements from major players like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix, offering fans a wave of eagerly anticipated renewals. HBO, for instance, reintroduces 'The Last Of Us' on April 13, 2025, following a remarkable first season that captivated an audience of 30 million across platforms.

Star-studded returns remain a theme with Pascal and Ramsey reprising their roles, joined by talents like Kaitlyn Dever. Meanwhile, 'Colin From Accounts' gears up for its third season on Paramount+, while iconic series 'The Simpsons' continues to break records with four more seasons approved. Showtime's 'Dexter' and CBS's 'Watson' charm their audiences with nostalgic comebacks and medical intrigue, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

