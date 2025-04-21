Left Menu

Pope Francis: A Legacy of Faith and Change

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope and 266th pontiff, passed away at 88. His papacy, longer than average, saw historic travels and numerous initiatives. He created over 900 new saints and wrote influential encyclicals on faith and social issues, including climate change and global solidarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:30 IST
Pope Francis, the first pope from Latin America and the 266th leader of the Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88. The Vatican announced his passing on Monday, marking the end of a papacy that went beyond traditional boundaries in both duration and scope.

Elected in 2013 as the first to take the name Francis, Jorge Mario Bergoglio was a pope known for his significant contributions and impactful foreign trips, having visited 65 countries during his tenure. His commitment to faith and social issues earned him a distinct legacy in the religious world.

Beyond his travels, Pope Francis left a profound impact through his writings. His encyclicals, focusing on faith, climate change, and global solidarity, highlighted pressing modern issues and called for a change in political and social perspectives. His creation of over 900 saints further emphasized his dedication to celebrating the lives and contributions of key figures in the Catholic faith.

(With inputs from agencies.)

