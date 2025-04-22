Kartik Aaryan Transforms in 'Naagzilla': A Shape-Shifting Adventure

Bollywood sensation Kartik Aaryan will soon grace theaters with his shape-shifting portrayal in 'Naagzilla,' as announced for release on August 14, 2026. This film marks a unique venture where Aaryan embodies Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, embarking on a mythical adventure.

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, famed for the 'Fukrey' series, and scripted by Gautam Mehra, 'Naagzilla' promises to deliver a one-of-a-kind fantasy comedy. Renowned producers Karan Johar, Mahaveer Jain, and Apoorva Mehta, among others, have collaborated to bring this captivating blend of fantasy and folklore to life.

With its first look teased on social media, Aaryan's character is shown amid serpentine creatures, heralding a new cinematic experience. The film is poised to share the release spotlight with 'Bhediya,' a competing feature by Varun Dhawan from Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe.

(With inputs from agencies.)