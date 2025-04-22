Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan Transforms in 'Naagzilla': A Shape-Shifting Adventure

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan takes on a shape-shifting role in 'Naagzilla,' set for release on August 14, 2026. This fantasy comedy, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Karan Johar, combines folklore with entertainment. 'Naagzilla' will compete with Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' on the same date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 13:42 IST
Kartik Aaryan Transforms in 'Naagzilla': A Shape-Shifting Adventure
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood sensation Kartik Aaryan will soon grace theaters with his shape-shifting portrayal in 'Naagzilla,' as announced for release on August 14, 2026. This film marks a unique venture where Aaryan embodies Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, embarking on a mythical adventure.

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, famed for the 'Fukrey' series, and scripted by Gautam Mehra, 'Naagzilla' promises to deliver a one-of-a-kind fantasy comedy. Renowned producers Karan Johar, Mahaveer Jain, and Apoorva Mehta, among others, have collaborated to bring this captivating blend of fantasy and folklore to life.

With its first look teased on social media, Aaryan's character is shown amid serpentine creatures, heralding a new cinematic experience. The film is poised to share the release spotlight with 'Bhediya,' a competing feature by Varun Dhawan from Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025