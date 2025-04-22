Maharashtra Governor Honors Trailblazers at 3rd 'Yashraj Bharti Samman'

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan recognized three organizations for their impactful grassroots work by presenting the 3rd 'Yashraj Bharti Samman' awards. The ceremony honored Jan Swasthya Sahayog from Chhattisgarh, the Pratham Education Foundation, and the Services Plus platform.

Addressing dignitaries like Former Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Dilip Walse Patil and India's G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Radhakrishnan shed light on educational challenges in the state. He called for stakeholders to elevate education standards while emphasizing improved healthcare access in tribal regions through dedicated professionals.

Highlighting governance and societal ethics, Radhakrishnan underscored increased public awareness against corruption as pivotal for social reform. The award recognized Jan Swasthya Sahayog and Pratham Education Foundation for their contributions to healthcare and educational development, respectively.

