Vision 2047: Charting Bharat's Transformative Future at Landmark Conference

A pivotal conference entitled 'Vision 2047: Prosperous and Great Bharat' is set to commence on Thursday at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute. This three-day event promises to be a landmark gathering of intellectual minds to forge a vision for Bharat's future.

Organized by the Swadeshi Shodh Sansthan, more than 800 research papers will be presented during the conference. It will attract over 3,000 participants, including esteemed researchers, academicians, and notable dignitaries. National Co-convener, Ashwani Mahajan, highlighted the significant attendance at a press conference.

The conference's themes encompass demographic dividends, entrepreneurship, and environmental growth, examined through various interactive sessions. It has garnered immense interest with substantial expert contributions and is expected to offer dynamic policy solutions for Bharat's centennial development journey.

