Vision 2047: Charting Bharat's Transformative Future at Landmark Conference

The 'Vision 2047: Prosperous and Great Bharat' conference at ICAR will feature over 800 research papers and 3,000 participants, focusing on Bharat's future. Organized by Swadeshi Shodh Sansthan, the event includes academic discussions and expert panels on development themes, attracting prominent leaders and policymakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:24 IST
Vision 2047: Charting Bharat's Transformative Future at Landmark Conference
A pivotal conference entitled 'Vision 2047: Prosperous and Great Bharat' is set to commence on Thursday at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute. This three-day event promises to be a landmark gathering of intellectual minds to forge a vision for Bharat's future.

Organized by the Swadeshi Shodh Sansthan, more than 800 research papers will be presented during the conference. It will attract over 3,000 participants, including esteemed researchers, academicians, and notable dignitaries. National Co-convener, Ashwani Mahajan, highlighted the significant attendance at a press conference.

The conference's themes encompass demographic dividends, entrepreneurship, and environmental growth, examined through various interactive sessions. It has garnered immense interest with substantial expert contributions and is expected to offer dynamic policy solutions for Bharat's centennial development journey.

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

