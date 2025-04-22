Usha Vance: A Proud Daughter of Andhra Pradesh

On Tuesday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed immense pride in Usha Vance, the Second Lady of the United States, emphasizing her roots in Andhra Pradesh. Usha Vance, whose ancestors hailed from Vadluru village in East Godavari district, is celebrated for filling every Telugu heart with pride through her accomplishments.

In a recent interview with an English news channel, Usha fondly reflected on her Andhra Pradesh heritage, particularly its rich culture and renowned cuisine. Her remarks delighted Naidu, who praised her commitment to cherishing and passing on these values to her children.

Currently in India on a four-day visit with her husband, Vice President JD Vance, and their three children, Usha's itinerary unfortunately does not include a stop in Vadluru, much to the disappointment of her native villagers eager for her visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)