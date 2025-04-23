'The Bear' Rising: Ayo Edebiri and Lionel Boyce Team Up for Season 4 Episode

Ayo Edebiri and Lionel Boyce, stars of the acclaimed show 'The Bear,' are set to co-write an episode for the upcoming fourth season of the popular comedy-drama series.

Edebiri, who's known for her role as sous-chef Sydney Adamu, made a splash with her directorial debut in season three, episode six, titled 'Napkins.' She captivated audiences with her storytelling prowess while maintaining a tight-lipped approach about future plot twists in a recent podcast interview.

The show centers on Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allen White, who navigates the challenges of transforming his family's run-down sandwich shop into an elite dining establishment in Chicago. Viewers are eager for the new season anticipated in June.

