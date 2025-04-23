Left Menu

A Farewell to Pope Francis: A Humble Goodbye

Pope Francis' body was transferred to St Peter's Basilica for a three-day public viewing before his funeral. He received a humble farewell reflecting his pastoral role. Mourners expressed admiration for his messages of peace and humility. Leaders and followers are preparing for the conclave to elect his successor.

The bells at St Peter's tolled marking the solemn transfer of Pope Francis' body to the basilica, accompanied by a dignified procession of cardinals and Swiss Guards. This poignant scene took place where the pontiff recently bid his last goodbye to the faithful from his popemobile.

The pope's coffin, crafted from simple wood, was carried on the shoulders of pallbearers through the Vatican gates into the basilica. Cardinal Kevin Farrell led the procession, against a backdrop of sacred hymns and ceremonial incense, preparing for the public mourning of the beloved 88-year-old pope.

World leaders, including US President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, are expected to attend the funeral. Pope Francis, known for his humility and advocacy for peace, left an indelible mark, with preparations already underway for the election of his successor by the cardinals.

