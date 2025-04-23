Left Menu

Conclave Captivates: Soaring Viewership Amid Papal Transition

Following the death of Pope Francis, the viewership of the papal drama 'Conclave' increased significantly, reaching 6.9 million minutes viewed by April 21. The film, based on a novel by Robert Harris, explores the election of a new pope and is streaming on various platforms including Amazon Prime Video.

In a remarkable viewer surge, the papal drama 'Conclave' has captivated audiences following the passing of Pope Francis, according to a report by Luminate.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio, known as Pope Francis, passed away at age 88, sparking significant interest in the film which portrays the election process of a new pope after his death.

Based on Robert Harris's novel, 'Conclave' swiftly claimed 6.9 million viewing minutes by late April 21, invigorating interest in religious dramas alongside Netflix's 'The Two Popes'.

