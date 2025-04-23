Merck Foundation Celebrates Global Media Award Winners and Unveils 2025 Call for Entries

In a significant announcement, Merck Foundation, the charitable branch of Merck KGaA Germany, unveiled the winners of the Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards 2024. The awards, held virtually, celebrated media professionals who raised awareness on social and health challenges, including infertility stigma and diseases like diabetes and hypertension.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, emphasized the role of media in cultural shifts and social awareness. She congratulated 125 winners from 36 countries, lauding their contributions and welcoming them as Merck Foundation Alumni. The ceremony highlighted winners from African, Asian, and Latin American countries.

The Foundation also initiated the call for applications for the 2025 Media Recognition Awards. Journalists from print, radio, online, and multimedia platforms are encouraged to submit entries by the given deadlines. The awards continue to focus on essential social issues and health education globally, reinforcing Merck Foundation's dedication to societal well-being.

