Left Menu

Merck Foundation Celebrates Global Media Award Winners and Unveils 2025 Call for Entries

Merck Foundation, in collaboration with African First Ladies, revealed the winners of its 2024 Media Recognition Awards. The awards highlight contributions towards social awareness on issues like infertility stigma and health topics such as diabetes. The foundation announced the application call for the 2025 awards, inviting global journalists to participate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:44 IST
Merck Foundation Celebrates Global Media Award Winners and Unveils 2025 Call for Entries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement, Merck Foundation, the charitable branch of Merck KGaA Germany, unveiled the winners of the Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards 2024. The awards, held virtually, celebrated media professionals who raised awareness on social and health challenges, including infertility stigma and diseases like diabetes and hypertension.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, emphasized the role of media in cultural shifts and social awareness. She congratulated 125 winners from 36 countries, lauding their contributions and welcoming them as Merck Foundation Alumni. The ceremony highlighted winners from African, Asian, and Latin American countries.

The Foundation also initiated the call for applications for the 2025 Media Recognition Awards. Journalists from print, radio, online, and multimedia platforms are encouraged to submit entries by the given deadlines. The awards continue to focus on essential social issues and health education globally, reinforcing Merck Foundation's dedication to societal well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025