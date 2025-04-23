Stephen Frears to Direct Epic Series on The Rise of the East India Company

Stephen Frears, a renowned British filmmaker, is set to direct the series adaptation of 'The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company', written by William Dalrymple and co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films.

The series, which is mounted on a grand scale as an international co-production between US-based studio wiip and Roy Kapur Films, is a venture of ambition and depth, highlighting a story that echoes contemporary themes of corporate greed and power grab.

The book, published in 2019, explores the commercial ambitions of the British East India Company in India, leading to the subcontinent's takeover, and will be adapted for the screen by Walon Green, Amit Bhalla, and Lucas Jansen.

(With inputs from agencies.)