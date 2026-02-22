Epic Proportions: The Feast of the Winter Olympics

Left Menu

Athletes at the Winter Olympics consumed massive quantities of food, including over two tons of Grana Padano cheese and 365 kilograms of pasta daily. The event drew 1.3 million spectators and showcased popular sports such as speed skating. Iconic Olympic cauldrons captivated 300,000 visitors with light shows.

During the Winter Olympics, athletes indulged in a substantial diet, consuming over two tons of Grana Padano cheese and a daily intake of 365 kilograms of pasta. These substantial figures were shared by Andrea Varnier, CEO of the Milano Cortina Games, highlighting the event's immense scale in catering to elite athletes.

Additionally, the games attracted 1.3 million spectators, with a considerable 63% hailing from abroad. Popular sports events included skimo, speed skating, and ice hockey, which saw near or complete sell-outs, reflecting the high interest and attendance during the Olympics.

The Olympic cauldrons in Milan and Cortina were significant highlights, captivating approximately 300,000 visitors with mesmerizing light and music shows. These cauldrons, symbolic of the 2026 Winter Games, are set to be temporarily extinguished during the closing ceremony before relighting for the Paralympic events.

