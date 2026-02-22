Beyond the Courtroom: CJI Surya Kant’s Advice for Future Legal Stars
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant emphasized collaboration, patience, and integrity at Hidayatullah National Law University's convocation. Urging graduates to value professional relationships, he highlighted trust-building and the slow nature of legal career growth. The CJI advised that early efforts, though unseen, form the foundation for lasting success.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant stressed the importance of collaboration, patience, and integrity in legal careers during a speech at Hidayatullah National Law University's convocation. He urged graduates to value professional relationships as former classmates may become colleagues, courtroom adversaries, or judiciary members.
Speaking to graduates, faculty, and families, the CJI noted that while legal education often focuses on competition, the profession thrives on cooperation. He likened the justice system to a river, emphasizing the collective efforts of juniors, seniors, colleagues, and opponents in court.
The CJI shared a personal story from his early career, illustrating how acts of goodwill build lasting professional trust. He highlighted the gradual nature of legal career advancement and encouraged graduates to focus on building a strong foundation for future success.
