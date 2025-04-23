A Tragic End: Edappally Man’s Fatal Encounter in Kashmir

Edappally resident Ramachandran's passion for travel turned fatal during a family holiday in Kashmir when he was tragically shot dead by terrorists. The attack unfolded in Kashmir's Pahalgam, shattering a family reunion with his daughter, who had flown from Dubai to meet him.

According to family sources, the 65-year-old was enjoying a vacation with his wife, daughter, and grandchildren when the terrorists struck. They initially mistook the attackers for the Army, a family friend reported. The Chief Minister's office confirmed the death but withheld further details.

The incident has left Ramachandran's community in shock. Friends, family members, and political figures have expressed their sorrow. Preparations for his final rites are underway, with public homage scheduled at Changampuzha Park, a poignant farewell for a passionate traveler whose journey ended too soon.

