Spotlight on Female Composers: Esther Abrami's Tribute Album

French violinist Esther Abrami honors female composers in her album 'Women', spotlighting figures like Rachel Portman and Ethel Smyth. Meanwhile, Harvey Weinstein's new trial for sex crimes is set to begin with opening statements in New York, as the former movie mogul faces fresh charges.

Updated: 23-04-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:27 IST
Esther Abrami, the talented French violinist, is set to release her new album titled 'Women', which focuses on the remarkable yet often overlooked contributions of female composers to the world of classical music. The album features 14 distinguished women, including Oscar winners Rachel Portman and Anne Dudley, as well as historical figures like Ethel Smyth and Pauline Viardot. This collection aims to provide well-deserved recognition to their extraordinary talents and achievements.

Meanwhile, in a Manhattan courtroom, the stage is set for Harvey Weinstein's retrial on rape and sexual assault charges. The disgraced former movie mogul, who once held significant influence in Hollywood as the co-founder of Miramax studio, will face a jury on Wednesday for opening statements. At 73, Weinstein is charged with one count of rape and two counts of criminal sexual act, following the overturn of a previous conviction by New York's highest state appeals court. Weinstein continues to plead not guilty and denies any non-consensual activities.

