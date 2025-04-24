Tragedy and Resilience: Pune mourns the Pahalgam Victims

Clad in her stained clothing as a solemn tribute, the daughter of Santosh Jagdale, a victim of the assault in Pahalgam, spearheaded his funeral procession in Pune.

The city united in their sorrow as it mourned Jagdale and his lifelong friend, Kaustubh Ganbote, each tragically slain among 26 others during the terrorist attack.

Thursday saw the city's populace gathering at Vaikunth to witness the last rites, their voices echoing with protests against Pakistan amid grief-stricken tears and calls for justice from political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)