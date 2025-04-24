Dominic Sessa to Portray Anthony Bourdain in Upcoming Biopic 'Tony'
Dominic Sessa will play Anthony Bourdain in the biopic 'Tony', directed by Matt Johnson and co-starring Antonio Banderas, whose role remains undisclosed. The film, produced by studio A24, depicts a pivotal time in Bourdain's life in 1976 and begins production next month.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:38 IST
- Country:
- United States
'The Holdovers' star Dominic Sessa has been cast in the role of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain for the new biopic 'Tony'.
A24 is producing the film, to be directed by Matt Johnson, with Antonio Banderas also set to appear in an undisclosed role.
The story will spotlight 1976 as a transformative year for a young Bourdain, preceding his rise to fame with 'Kitchen Confidential'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement