Dominic Sessa to Portray Anthony Bourdain in Upcoming Biopic 'Tony'

'The Holdovers' star Dominic Sessa has been cast in the role of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain for the new biopic 'Tony'.

A24 is producing the film, to be directed by Matt Johnson, with Antonio Banderas also set to appear in an undisclosed role.

The story will spotlight 1976 as a transformative year for a young Bourdain, preceding his rise to fame with 'Kitchen Confidential'.

