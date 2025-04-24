Global Leaders Unite in Vatican to Honor Pope Francis
President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Vatican City to attend the state funeral of Pope Francis, who was the first non-European Pope in 1,300 years. The visit underscores the strong bilateral ties and the impact of Pope Francis's legacy globally, including in India.
In an official announcement, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that President Droupadi Murmu will attend the state funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican City this week.
Pope Francis, the first non-European Pope in almost 1,300 years, passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88. Acknowledged globally for his compassion and spiritual leadership, his death marks the end of an era for millions worldwide.
During the two-day visit from April 25 to 26, President Murmu will lay a wreath at the Basilica of Saint Peter and attend the funeral Mass, joined by dignitaries from across the globe to pay homage to the Pope's enduring legacy.
