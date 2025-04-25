Left Menu

The Simple Shoes That Walked the Path to Papacy

The article details Pope Francis's legacy, focusing on his humble beginnings and preference for simple footwear from a local Buenos Aires store. Even after becoming pope, his choice of unostentatious shoes symbolized his humility and accessibility, traits that locals fondly remember, especially following his recent passing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 25-04-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 03:00 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, renowned for his simplicity and humility, consistently favored buying his footwear from a modest Buenos Aires cobbler, Muglia Shoes. The black, lace-up loafers he chose stood in stark contrast to the elaborate red slippers worn by Pope Benedict XVI.

This choice resonated deeply with many and was a testament to Francis's down-to-earth nature, a quality cherished by those in his Flores neighborhood. The third-generation cobblers, the Muglia family, fondly recall selling these shoes to Francis, with the tradition of humility-inspiring Catholic leaders from across the globe flocking to buy them.

The recent passing of Francis has heightened interest in his personal story and roots, drawing journalists and admirers to the neighborhood. Residents remember him as a man of simple tastes and deep compassion, his choice of shoes symbolizing his desire to remain close to the ordinary people he served.

(With inputs from agencies.)

